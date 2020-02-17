[Harry Maguire scores as Manchester United gain at Chelsea – but Crimson Devils captain avoids red card for kick on Michy Batshuayi]

Manchester United breathed new daily life in their quest for Champions League football with a incredibly beneficial 2- gain above Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Headers from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire secured the acquire, while the Pink Devils captain arguably should not have been on the pitch to score his goal.

Maguire's strong header assisted seal the win but really should he have been on the pitch to rating it?

Maguire was lucky to escape staying despatched off in the to start with 50 percent for kicking out at Chelsea frontman Michy Batshuyai.

Meanwhile, Chelsea experienced two ambitions in the next 50 percent disallowed subsequent VAR checks on a night exactly where the hosts will truly feel really aggrieved.

The final result sees Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s adult men go just three points behind fourth-positioned Chelsea and subsequent UEFA’s ruling to ban Manchester Metropolis from European competitions in the following two seasons, just two points off Tottenham, who have the last Champions League spot in fifth.

How sizeable will this be in the race for Champions League soccer?

