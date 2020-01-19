Harry, Meghan and the new British cultural war

The cultural war previously known as Brexit erupted in responses to Harry and Meghan’s departure from their roles as senior royals. Sympathies and speculation ran along the demographic fault lines. For many young people, it was a matter of race and mental health. In addition, young people believe that loyalty to an organization should be earned rather than assumed. For many elderly people, it was a shocking lack of consideration towards the queen. “We are doing” was supposed to be Prince Philip’s response when royalty was put to the test. Meghan uses a different language of personal development and global citizenship.

Above all, the balance of power has changed since Diana. The tabloids are broken and social media is unstoppable. On one side of the new cultural war, you have world power, money and the clock. On the other, a defense of the Queen and of the fatherland and a resentment at being lectured and patronized. It’s Brexit again. The balance of public opinion on the Harry-Meghan affair is the last identity test.

Greta Thunberg, one of the guest editors of the Today program, got kicked out to Stockholm to see her. My important defense that we were pushed for time only made the offense worse.

Why not Skype in this case? I maintain that there is nothing like a face to face interview: you receive signals and the conversation can take unexpected turns. Greta’s moral universe is in black and white, and she is not very interested in introspection. It is the detail of his answers that is revealing. Its intense concentration then its absence. Her pleasure in her cozy Christmas socks. Her father’s concern and prudence with her. You build an image. But the media will, I am sure, do more Skype for the cost than for the carbon. Journalists can travel less, relying more on local reporting. Citizen journalism is booming.

January got a bad press but I love the melancholy sky and the East Anglian sunsets and the first appearance of snowdrops. It’s a good time for Armando Iannucci to release his David Copperfield film, which is both sad and hopeful.

