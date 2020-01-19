Harry, Meghan and the new British cultural war

The cultural war previously known as Brexit erupted in responses to Harry and Meghan’s departure from their roles as senior royals. Sympathies and speculation ran along the demographic fault lines. For many young people, it was a matter of race and mental health. In addition, young people believe that loyalty to an organization should be earned rather than assumed. For many elderly people, it was a shocking lack of consideration towards the queen. “We are doing” was supposed to be Prince Philip’s response when royalty was put to the test. Meghan uses a different language of personal development and global citizenship.

The first cultural shards appeared at the fairytale wedding, when the American bishop Michael Curry ran wild over time and a camera lit up on Zara Tindall’s face, desperately trying not to laugh, a natural English response to anything unfamiliar or serious.

Those of us who have a historical memory of Princess Diana see the events unfolding as part of a story of two generations. Who knows how the next generation will play out? Archie will be raised very differently to Prince Harry, but genes and history may prevail. My older son had a double education, with a father based in Hollywood. It has become a Norfolk country bump dyed in wool. We never know.

Could we have predicted this end? Shortly before Harry edited the Today program a few years ago, a colleague and I went to speak to him at Kensington Palace. It coincided with the anniversary of Diana’s death, and the doors were strewn with flowers.

I didn’t know if I should say anything to Harry, and he chose not to mention the mourners gathered outside and brimming with infectious ideas: how could technology be harnessed for good? Conservation and environment. An interview with President Obama. A cheeky test to find out if the President watched Suits. Harry asked for a departure from the traditional marching order: he didn’t want a newspaper critic. Oh, and he refused my idea to get the queen to choose the race tips.

I remembered the prince’s point of view on the press when the editor of the Daily Mirror came to the program to discuss the removal of Meghan and Harry from the royal rotation. He later said that his newspaper had done his best to help the couple, offering to cover their latest charity. But when the reporter searched for the charity, he was only able to find a series of memes about positive thinking. He wondered how it would be with Barnsley readers.

The relationship between the royal family and the press has been hectic and sometimes ugly. I was at the Daily Telegraph during the Diana years and, like most other newspapers, I depended on her for sales. She was beautiful, mercurial and dramatically expressive. She could look thoughtful, athletic, loving and bright.

The front pages of Sunday newspapers in London. Photo / AP

Commentators have drawn lines between royalty and celebrity. Diana was a celebrity, who loved London and New York. The royal family is provincial in nature.

I also remember the fear and guilt of the newsrooms when she died. What did the press do? I accompanied Charles Moore, then editor of the Daily Telegraph, to an emergency meeting of the editors of the newspapers, reading to them a denunciation by Earl Spencer. I realized later that the relationship between the royal family and the press was more complicated and complicit. All of us who have watched the HBO Succession series know the survival instinct in family businesses.

The general rhythm of the press is bad behavior followed by contrition followed by brutal behavior and then new remorse. This is what we call self-regulation. This time, however, the accused journalists are outraged.

A Washington Post columnist writes: “Make no mistake: the racist, sexist and classist abuses that have been launched against Meghan from established media corners are what drove the couple into this decision.” British tabloid journalists say it is an emotional blackmail on the part of a couple who can bear to hear only the language of West Coast award ceremonies.

Above all, the balance of power has changed since Diana. The tabloids are broken and social media is unstoppable. On one side of the new cultural war, you have world power, money and the clock. On the other, a defense of the Queen and of the fatherland and a resentment at being lectured and patronized. It’s Brexit again. The balance of public opinion on the Harry-Meghan affair is the last identity test.

Greta Thunberg, one of the guest editors of the Today program, got kicked out to Stockholm to see her. My important defense that we were pushed for time only made the offense worse.

Why not Skype in this case? I maintain that there is nothing like a face to face interview: you receive signals and the conversation can take unexpected turns. Greta’s moral universe is in black and white, and she is not very interested in introspection. It is the detail of his answers that is revealing. Its intense concentration then its absence. Her pleasure in her cozy Christmas socks. Her father’s concern and prudence with her. You build an image. But the media will, I am sure, do more Skype for the cost than for the carbon. Journalists can travel less, relying more on local reporting. Citizen journalism is booming.

January got a bad press but I love the melancholy sky and the East Anglian sunsets and the first appearance of snowdrops. It’s a good time for Armando Iannucci to release his David Copperfield film, which is both sad and hopeful.

It is a parade of innocent comedians and a theme that unites humanity more than divides it. My first blub came, of course, to little wife Dora. She stands behind David Copperfield as he writes at his desk and offers brilliantly to hold his pens. She then asks him with heartbreaking modesty to write it down in history, she does not quite correspond. I send Armando an email to tell him what a brilliant twist to make him hold her husband’s pens. He replied that it was in the original Dickens. The magic of great writers is their timelessness.



Written By: Sarah Sands

© Financial Times

