Harry & Meghan face legal action over Pap images from bushes

The press was threatened by legal action from Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry and MeghanAccording to Meghan’s paparazzi photos, tabloids were injected across the UK this week.

Based on pictures of Megan walking through a park in Canada with baby Archie and her two dogs have emerged online from a prominent paparazzi group. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lawyers have taken legal action against the press after it was believed that the photos were taken without Megan’s consent.

According to ABC, Harry and Meghan’s lawyers claim the photos were taken by someone hiding behind a bush on Vancouver Island, where Meghan took a walk in active clothing before Harry flew in from the UK. Despite the legal threats, the photos have been published online by the Daily Mail and online and in print by The Sun in the past 24 hours.

It is not the first time that they have taken legal action against a tabloid. The Duke and Duchess sued The Mail’s pants last year after the newspaper published a handwritten note from Meghan to her father.

The official legal warning to the world’s media is the latest problem for Harry and Meghan as they begin to break royal duties and become financially and physically independent of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a surprising announcement earlier this year, which revealed that they wanted to move away from the royal family and instead divide their time in the UK and Meghan’s homeland Canada. After discussions and consultations with the Queen and senior members of the royal family, it was decided that Harry and Meghan should drop their “HRH” titles and should no longer receive public funding for royal duties.

Harry also spoke in an emotional speech in London this week about the press review he and Meghan have had in the past two years.

Image:

Getty Images / Yui Mok