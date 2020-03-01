harry-models-performs-a-secret-showcase-in-nyc!

Harry Styles is entertaining his supporters!

The 26-year-old Good Line superstar was witnessed stepping out after partying at the Saturday Night Reside following-occasion on Saturday (February 29) at L’Avenue in New York City.

Before in the day, Harry arrived to Bowery Ballroom to conduct as section of the iHeartRadio Mystery Session concert series. He was observed arriving with tons of safety and bodyguards.

Later that evening, he partied with his mate and supervisor Jeff Azoff following supporting David Byrne on the display. He wore blue trousers, a tan shirt and a light-weight green blazer.

