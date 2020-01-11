Harry Potter store is slated to open in NYC this summer

Loading...

January 11 (UPI) – Warner Bros. said the first official Harry Potter The flagship store will open in New York City this summer.

The 20-000 square meter store will sell goods inspired by it Harry Potter and Fantastic beasts Books and films. It is located next to the legendary Flatiron building on 935 Broadway in Manhattan.

So far, shops selling goods have been sold in J.K. Rowling’s magic world can only be found in theme parks, studio tours and traveling exhibitions.

“This will be the biggest dedicated Harry Potter Shop in the world and will be a must for fans where Harry Potter Enthusiasts can engage in interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities while immersed in the magic, “said Sarah Roots, senior vice president of global tours and retail at Warner Bros., in a press release.” We are very excited to open in New York. It is the ideal city to start with so many dedicated Wizarding World fans, a cutting edge retail environment and a community with innovative experiences. “

The fantasy film 2016 Fantastic beasts and where to find them –– a prequel to Harry Potter stories – set in New York in the 1920s.

The game Harry Potter and the cursed child has also been playing on Broadway since 2018.

BBC One also announced earlier this week that it was partnering with Warner Bros. and the London Natural History Museum on a one-hour television special titled “Warner Bros.” working together Fantastic animals: a natural history,

Stephen Fry is the host of the program.

“Footage from the BBC Natural History Unit ‘s extensive archive and fascinating scenes from the Fantastic beasts Films will show how closely animals in the real world, mythical creatures and beasts of the wizarding world are intertwined, “says a network press release.