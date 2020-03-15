‘Harry Potter & The Cursed Child’ Melbourne Suspended Thanks To COVID-19

The on-heading season of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre has introduced the production will be entering an indefinite suspension thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic at present gripping the world.

Producers for Cursed Child issued a statement a shorter time back, announcing performances will be suspended effective quickly, with the suspension to final right until at minimum Sunday, April 12th.

Australian executive producer Michael Cassel mentioned “I’m positive this information will be met with fantastic disappointment amongst our devoted admirers and affected audiences. I want to reassure them we will reignite the magic of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as before long as situation permit.”

“Our run in Melbourne continues to be a extended-time period commitment. Theatre has the power to uplift, inspire and entertain. We search forward to sharing that delight when performances resume,” he mentioned.

Cursed Child has now been running in Melbourne for perfectly above a 12 months, and has a booked engagement at the Princess Theatre that stretches very well into the latter months of this calendar year.

Punters who purchased tickets for performances starting March 18th by way of til April 12th will be contacted for refund facts imminently. In addition, individuals holding tickets for performances across the upcoming small although can discover formal statements and ticketing data by using the production’s official web page.

Producers said they are “working intently with government and health and fitness organisations in Australia to assure we are subsequent the incredibly newest tips,” and that “this suspension of performances is momentary and we stimulate shoppers to rebook and not pass up out on this magical encounter.”

Image:

AAP