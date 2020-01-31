Harry Style on stage with Lizzo for the groovy performance of ‘Juice’

In news that is sure to increase your Friday afternoon tenfold, Harry fucking styles joined Lizzo on stage in SiriusXM Event in Miami.

Huge, I know.

Harry accompanied her on stage for a serious boogie and helped her play her hit juice.

I’m not entirely sure how they managed to make this song even more certified bop, but Harry’s dance absolutely sent me.

Harry Styles, wearing an incredibly grandfather knitted vest and shirt, managed to accompany Lizzo in her gorgeous jeans hot pants.

Harry and Lizzo play “Juice” at the SiriusXM event in Miami.

pic.twitter.com/Pv7BBwaPiY

– Best of Harry. (@theharrylibrary) January 31, 2020

The Sass! The knitted vest! Dancing!

I know I’m about ten years late, but Harry Styles is as sharp as FUCK and I’m a big fan.

Obviously, I wasn’t the only person who was completely obsessed with this power combo. Twitter fans have rightly lost their damned minds.

Okay, now let’s talk about Harry performing with Lizzo. So cute, I love their energies

– Deena (@Deenashire), January 31, 2020

Harry Styles and Lizzo play juice. that’s it. This is the mother, damn it. pic.twitter.com/GiasEYO4F2

– ??????????????? (@goIdngirl) January 31, 2020

GUYS HE HAS A CHOREOGRAPHY WITH LIZZO ON STAGE

– N ꕤ (@modeIstyIes) January 31, 2020

We’re just unworthy, but holy shit, I’d sell a kidney for an official collaboration between Lizzo and Harry Styles.

Happy Friday only for Lizzo and Harry Styles.