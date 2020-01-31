Harry Styles accompanies Lizzo on stage to play “Juice”

Harry Styles performed “Juice” live on stage in Miami with Lizzo.

The fans filmed the couple dancing together on stage when they sang the single “Cuz I Love You”. Lizzo once pretended to beat up Styles. Following are styles previously released for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge under the title “Juice”.

In a subsequent interview with presenter Clara Amfo, Styles praised Lizzo and said: “I just think she is incredible; she is definitely one of the most exciting artists working now. She is exactly what you want from an artist, she is herself . “

, @ Harry_Styles & @ Lizzo sang “Juice” at their Miami show tonight. 🧃 pic.twitter.com/sxf9DTkRMT

Styles will be performing at Pepsi Zero Sugar’s Super Bowl party in Miami this evening (January 31), despite fans calling to boycott the event. You asked him to show solidarity with NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick has been out of the league since 2016 after falling on his knees during the U.S. national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality.

Hannah Mylrea from NME wrote in a 4-star review of Style’s new album: “The former One Directioner fulfilled his promise and agreed to an entertaining, radio-inspired album.”

In the meantime, Lizzo recently opened the Grammys with Alicia Keys and Boys II Men, with their appearance paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.