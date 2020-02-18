[harry-styles-reportedly-robbed-at-knifepoint-on-valentine’s-day]

Harry Styles was threatened by a particular person wielding a knife and experienced money stolen over the weekend, in accordance to reviews.

The previous One particular Path singer was reportedly on a night time out in Hampstead in London on Valentine’s Day when he was confronted by a person wielding a knife shortly prior to midnight.

According to the Every day Mirror, a supply said that Styles “played it very amazing, rapidly providing the assailant income, maintaining himself and the guy quiet and getting the circumstance about with. Understandably although it left him quite shaken up later on.”

The Metropolitan Law enforcement have confirmed that an incident took location, with a spokesperson indicating “police are investigating stories of a knifepoint robbery in Hampstead.”

They ongoing: “It was claimed that a person in his 20s was approached by an additional guy and threatened him with a knife. The sufferer was not wounded on the other hand, income was taken from him. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”

Before on Valentine’s Day, meanwhile, Styles shared a protect version of Joni Mitchell’s ‘Big Yellow Taxi’.

Models, accompanied by a 3-piece band, performed the protect on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 clearly show, in the organization of Ball and fellow visitors Stephen Fry and Steve Coogan.