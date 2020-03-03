harry-styles-speaks-out-about-zayn-malik’s-one-path-departure

Harry Designs is revealing how he definitely feels about Zayn Malik‘s departure from 1 Way back in 2015.

The 26-year-old musician suggests that he does not have any challenging inner thoughts about Zayn leaving the band.

“I really do not know if I could say it is a little something he shouldn’t have completed. I just did not experience that way. So, it is really hard for me to condemn it, ’cause I don’t,” Harry mentioned on The Howard Stern Display.

He continued, “Especially in hindsight on the lookout at it now, the previous point that I would’ve preferred is for him to have stayed there if he did not want to be there.”

Harry additional that it “was a shame” Zayn still left in the middle of a tour and needs he had arrive to the guys quicker to focus on “it a tiny far more [so] we could have uncovered a way to do it a very little smoother.”

