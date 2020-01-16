Harry Styles to Perform at Pepsi Zero Sugar Pre-Super Bowl Party | Super Bowl 2020, Harry Styles, Mark Ronson, Super Bowl

Harry Styles is headlining2020 Super Bowl performance in Miami!

The former A direction member will take the stage at Super Bowl Pepsi Zero Sugar January 31 at Meridian Island.

The planet Pepsi Zero Sugar will bring to life the new look and the exciting sensation of the new matt black design Pepsi Zero Sugar. According to a press release, “Building out of this world will transport fans to a transcendent audiovisual experience like nowhere else at Super Bowl LIV.”

Harry is about to play “Sign of the Times”, “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar”. Mark ronson will also play a special DJ set.

“I am delighted to participate in the Pepsi Super Bowl this year”, Harry Styles said in a statement. “I have heard that they are amazing and I can’t wait to see them. See you in Miami – H. “

