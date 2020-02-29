harry-types-performs-a-person-direction-tune-at-key-nyc-exhibit!

Harry Variations busts out some traditional A person Direction at a Secret Session for SiriusXM and Pandora!

The “Lights Up” singer took the stage on Friday night time (February 28) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

The personal set for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners highlighted Harry performing tracks from his the latest album Fantastic Line, as effectively as his track “Kiwi” from his debut solo album and “What Helps make You Beautiful” from A single Way.

Prior to performing, Harry sat down with SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” to talk about his forthcoming tour, his latest pay a visit to to Wawa, the existing pop tune he wished he experienced created (Lizzo‘s “Good as Hell”), and possibly collaborating with Lizzo.

Harry‘s Solution Session will air now at six p.m. ET on SiriusXM Hits1, channel 2 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.

Check out the video clips now, and be sure to check out Harry Styles‘ “Falling” new music movie as properly!

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fDOG0TwZq1A" width="500"></noscript>

