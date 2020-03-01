harry-types-performs-just-one-path-tune-at-top-secret-nyc-demonstrate!-(movie)

Harry Variations busts out some common 1 Path at a Magic formula Session for SiriusXM and Pandora!

The “Lights Up” singer took the phase on Friday evening (February 28) in the Brooklyn borough of New York Metropolis.

The personal set for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners featured Harry doing tracks from his latest album Fine Line, as very well as his tune “Kiwi” from his debut solo album and “What Will make You Beautiful” from One particular Path.

Before undertaking, Harry sat down with SiriusXM’s “The Early morning Mash Up” to discuss his impending tour, his recent go to to Wawa, the current pop song he wished he experienced created (Lizzo‘s “Good as Hell”), and perhaps collaborating with Lizzo.

Harry‘s Magic formula Session will air currently at six p.m. ET on SiriusXM Hits1, channel two on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.

Enjoy the films now, and be sure to check out out Harry Variations‘ “Falling” music online video as properly!

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Mm9cQp4WRg0" width="500"></noscript>

Harry Styles – What Would make You Stunning (One particular Course Cover) [Live @ Music Hall of Williamsburg]

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/mBwJld1Avdo" width="500"></noscript>

Harry Kinds – Adore You [Live @ Music Hall of Williamsburg] | SiriusXM

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fDOG0TwZq1A" width="500"></noscript>

Harry Variations Claims He Wishes He Wrote ‘Good As Hell’ By Lizzo