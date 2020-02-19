[harry-variations-&-kendall-jenner-reportedly-reunite-at-brit-awards-2020-following-occasion]

Harry Designs wears a fashionable yellow suit to the Sony 2020 BRIT Awards Soon after Bash held at The Typical on Tuesday night time (February 18) in London.

Though at the bash, the 26-calendar year-old reportedly fulfilled up with his ex Kendall Jenner, who also stepped out at the occasion.

The welcoming exes have been spotted “mingling within the bash,” according to E! Information.

Earlier in the night, Harry took the phase while carrying lace gloves for a functionality of his tune “Falling” from his album Fine Line. Be certain to check out it if you haven’t seen it, it’s wonderful!

He also paid out tribute to the late Caroline Flack by donning a black ribbon while strolling the red carpet, just times following he was reportedly mugged on Valentine’s Working day.

FYI: Harry is carrying a Marc Jacobs yellow suit.