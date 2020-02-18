[harry-variations-performs-in-pearls-&-lace-at-brit-awards-2020]

Harry Models presents a wave right after performing at the 2020 BRIT Awards held at The O2 Arena on Tuesday (February 18) in London, England.

The 26-year-outdated singer wore lace gloves and pears, even though executing his tune “Falling” in a pool of drinking water.

During the demonstrate, Harry was nominated for two awards. He misplaced out for Very best Male Solo Artist to Stormzy. He is also up for Album of the Year for Great Line.

Previously in the night time, Harry hit the purple carpet in a purple sweater, with lilac nails. He also wore a black ribbon to pay out tribute to Caroline Flack, who handed away about the weekend.

Keep tuned as we will update this submit with complete video of his functionality when it gets to be offered!