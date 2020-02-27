harry-variations-speaks-out-about-knifepoint-robbery

Harry Styles just verified the rumors that he was robbed at knifepoint earlier this thirty day period.

The 26-calendar year-aged celebrity was reportedly “confronted and threatened by a man who pulled a knife on him” on Valentine’s Working day.

Despite the scary predicament, Harry is claimed to have “played it pretty cool” and gave the assailant cash.

When requested how he was carrying out pursuing the incident, Harry stated he was okay.

“I’m all right, many thanks, thank you. Many thanks for inquiring,” Harry informed Carson Daly through his appearance on the Now clearly show.

We’re glad to listen to Harry Designs is undertaking all right right after this incident!