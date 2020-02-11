Hartalega posts higher net profit of RM 121.27 million in the third quarter money

Hartalega Holdings Bhd’s net profit increased to RM 121.27 million in the third quarter of 2019. – AFP file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, February 11 – Hartalega Holdings Bhd’s net income increased from RM 119.75 million in the third quarter to RM 121.27 million in the third quarter of December 31, 2019 (Q3).

Quarterly sales increased from RM 723.39 million to RM 796.55 million, mainly due to the higher sales volume, Bursa Malaysia said.

In the first nine months, Hartalega posted a lower net profit of RM 319.20 million after RM 364.84 million. This is due to slightly higher sales of RM 2.15 billion after RM 2.14 billion in the same period last year.

The company continued to be optimistic about the longer-term prospects in the future, due to growing demand for rubber gloves and the continued expansion of the next generation Integrated Glove Manufacturing Complex (NGC) in Sepang.

“The first line from Plant 6 was put into operation in January 2020 and the remaining production lines were gradually put into operation to meet increasing demand. Once completed, Plant 6 will have an annual installed capacity of 4.7 billion units, ”it says.

According to Hartalega, Plant 7 was also expanding to handle smaller orders, with a focus on specialty products. The annual installed capacity will be 3.4 billion pieces.

With the gradual commissioning of plants 6 and 7, Hartalega’s annual installed capacity is expected to increase from the current 36.6 billion to 44.7 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (FY 2020).

In a separate statement, Hartalega announced a second one-step interim dividend of 1.8 Sen per share at the subscription date on March 6, 2020, payable on March 27, 2020.

Managing Director Kuan Mun Leong said demand growth is expected to continue in the short term given the ongoing outbreak of the new corona virus in China in 2019.

“We strive to play our role effectively by ensuring that gloves are delivered to China on time to support the outbreak containment efforts. As part of our social responsibility efforts, we agreed to donate a total of 2.58 million gloves for this purpose, ”he added.

Kuan said the first one million glove shipment is currently on its way to China, while the remaining 1.58 million shipment will be shipped for donation through Hartalega subsidiary Mun China later this month. – Bernama