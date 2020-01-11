Haruaki Saito: The uplifting power of traditional Irish music

Loading...

In 2016, Haruaki Saito quit his job as a violin maker in a Tokyo workshop and announced to his family that he was moving to Ireland. None of this information was well received. However, as 34-year-old Saito explains – he had reached a break point.

“I had to change, otherwise I would have died,” he explains simply.

During this period of personal struggle, Saito turned to an area that had given him comfort, strength, and hope: traditional Irish music and the making and repairing of violins, an essential instrument of the genre.

When it comes to music, Saito is a black sheep in his family. His first instrument of choice was unusual.

“My family is not musical, but I started playing music when I was 15. A friend introduced me to the erhu, a traditional Chinese two-string instrument. ”

Ehru and his friend, who had been tinkering with electronic music at the time, sparked a lifelong interest in the vast and elastic universe of music.

In high school, Saito came across Irish music, which he picked up on a compilation CD with “World Music” in a pawnshop.

“There was a track that was an Irish Reel (Dance) set and I was really impressed with the track,” Saito recalls. “I just fell in love with traditional Irish music. I think it was the rhythm that moved me. “

After high school, Saito attended a technical college in Nagoya to learn how to make and repair violins. After graduation, he got a job at a workshop in Tokyo, where he stayed for almost 10 years, worked on his craft, and healed hundreds of his favorite instruments.

In Tokyo Saito also tried playing “Trad Music”, as the Irish music genre is called, and picked up the violin himself. It was a struggle and Saito says that his bosses at the workshop were “not very happy that I was more interested in trad than in classical music.”

While his situation was discouraging, he continued to listen to traditional music and eventually learned to play the button accordion.

“I think that was a lot more appropriate for me than the violin. It was certainly more pleasant to play alone or with friends, ”he says. “Of course, music was one of my main reasons to move to Ireland. I really wanted to learn real traditional music. But I was also a bit exhausted from life in Japan. “

Saito’s childhood, he explains, was a little different than most. He often retired from school, friends and society.

“I was actually a hikikomori (socially withdrawn). In junior high school I was a futoko (refused to go to school) and didn’t go there at all. It was so difficult. So, so difficult, ”he says emphatically. “When I was a hikikomori, I didn’t like myself. I was the kind of weird. In Japanese society you have to do what others do, but I just couldn’t. I tried to do so, but after 10 Years of work made me almost… exhausted, my body and mind were in bad shape at the time. ”

Saito continues to describe how he woke up one day a year before giving up work and found that he could not move. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but the doctors could not diagnose the problem. The left side of his body was then paralyzed for a few months.

During this time, he made the difficult decision to change and do what he really wanted to do with his life, and at that point he announced his family’s intention to move to Ireland.

Saito had been to Ireland before. In 2015 he made his first trip there in the summer and spent a few weeks in Dublin, Galway and Cork to explore traditional music sessions and violin makers. After his hospital stay, he was determined to take a new path that would lead back to Ireland.

“I had a big argument with my father. My parents are normal people, you know? They really wanted me to be a normal person, ”he recalls. “But since I was a hikikomori as a child and then a futoko; and then I quit my job and next I tell them I’m moving to Ireland – of course they were worried. “

However, Saito persisted in his intentions and emigrated to Ireland in the summer of 2016.

He moved to Cork, a town in southern Ireland, after traveling the country looking for violin workshops and attending traditional music sessions. In Cork he studied with Vegter Violins, led by brother and sister Hugo and Niamh Vegter – and has stayed with them ever since.

For Saito, Vegter Violins offered a much friendlier working environment than in Tokyo. “Hugo (his boss) is both a friend and a colleague,” he says.

The workshop was also an ideal entry into the professional world, as many of the musicians he visits regularly use bows and violins that he has maintained and repaired to hear and sometimes even play with.

“I was very lucky to make friends with top-class musicians,” he says. “Being a violin maker in Cork helped me to be part of their community, to make friends and to have a strong bond with them.”

One of his favorite places for a music session is The Corner House, a well-known and inviting music spot not far from the violin workshop. “I think it’s the best pub in the world,” laughs Saito.

Regarding the adaptation to life in Ireland, he says: “Everything is different, everything. I still have a lot of difficulties living in Ireland. I have to get used to the food here. Everything is precise in Japan. But not really in Ireland. “

However, he does find some similarities between the countries.

“I think the Irish are a bit like the Japanese. The Irish don’t really say what they think. After they leave, they will start to complain and criticize, ”Saito says with a laugh. “I think it’s similar to Japan.”

Saito says he wants to try to build and repair violins again in the future, but most of all he wants to continue his life on his own terms.

“Since I’ve moved to Ireland, everything I’ve learned isn’t about music or violin making, it’s about me,” he says. “I thought while I was living in Japan it was a very bad thing to be strange, but it can also be a strong point. (Knowledge) that gives me an enormous amount of self-confidence. “

And his parents? Now they are two of his biggest supporters.

“They really cheer me on,” he says with a smile.

Surname: Haruaki Saito

Job: Violin maker and repairer

hometown: Tokyo

Age: 34

Key moments in your career:

2007 – Graduated from the Nagoya Technical Musical Instruments Academy and started working in a violin shop in Tokyo

2014 – Plays the accordion

2015 – Comes to Ireland for the first time

2016 – Quits her job in Japan and moves to Ireland

2017 – Started working for Vegter Violins in Cork, Ireland

What I miss about Japan: “Definitely food. Fortunately, there is a good Japanese restaurant in Cork, but I still miss Japanese cuisine. A lot of.”

Words to follow: “You play with the cards you get” from “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz

