Harvard advises students to combat coronavirus anxiety with yoga

Harvard Medical School released a guide this week designed to help students deal with the anxiety they experience from Wuhan’s coronavirus outbreak. Harvard’s main suggestions are to practice yoga and meditate.

“We must be careful and cautious. But once we take key precautionary measures, we can take a deep breath and do our best to calm down,” says the guide. “It is not necessary or helpful to be alert at all times. This will wear you out emotionally and physically. So try adjusting the alert level in your immediate environment. Then, once you have returned home, wash your hands thoroughly and find ways to relax and feel secure. Security is a basic necessity for all of us. “

Sharp recommended three ways for students to deal with their coronavirus-inspired anxieties. Sharp encouraged students to consider yoga, meditation, and controlled breathing exercises.

Yoga. Not a yoga person? You don’t have to start now unless you want to try. Sometimes trying new things and discovering new activities that you can enjoy and enjoy can be a welcome and healthy distraction. Yoga Studio and Pocket Yoga are good applications to consider

Meditation Regular meditation is very calming. Many applications teach simple forms of meditation, such as Headspace or Calm.

Controlled breathing. A simple technique is called square breathing. Visualize your breathing traveling through a square. As you follow the directions for inspiration, breathe or exhale, slowly count to three on each side. Try it now. Inhabit the first side of the square. Slowly count one, two, three. Hold your breath on top. One two Three. Exit to the other side of the square. One two Three. Then breathe the bottom. One two Three. After a few minutes, you should be more calm and focused.

University of Dayton students decided not to follow Sharp’s advice when they learned that their campus would be closed this week. Breitbart News reported this week that local police officers were forced to equip with riot gear to respond to student violent protests.

