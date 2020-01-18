Harvard basketball gets victory in Ivy League opener with Dartmouth

The senior class of Harvard basketball – perhaps the most talented in the program’s history when it arrived in 2016 – knows better than anyone how difficult the Ivy League is. Although they have won back-to-back regular season championships, winning the conference tournament has proved elusive in three attempts, each ending in a broken heart.

They were reminded on Saturday that their way to a long-sought-after berth in the NCAA tournament will not be easy.

Once again chosen as a favorite of the preseason competition, Harvard understands that none of these issues will come in March. Ten months away from a painful loss in last season’s Ivy League champion game, the Crimson returned to the league game by being kicked in the mouth but eventually overcoming a slow start to a 67-62 win over Dartmouth at Lavietes Pavilion.

When this road finally ends with confetti falling at Lavietes – the site of this season’s Ivy League tournament – the start offered a good test of what is to come.

“It’s always a wake-up call when we play Ivy League to underestimate no one,” said senior striker Chris Lewis, who continued his recent tear with 18 points and three blocks.

Senior guard Christian Juzang is also well aware of how everything is changing at this point in the schedule and the urgency is ticking a level.

“I think it’s a wake-up call and a reminder for everyone about how difficult this competition is, every night,” Juzang said. “If you were not awake yet, everyone there is now awake. The focus is certainly there.”

Harvard (12-4), who pushed his winning series to seven games – certainly did not look focused on starting it, as Dartmouth (7-9), who was chosen last in Ivy’s preseason poll, took a asked seven point lead. De Crimson recovered to take a 22-21 lead late in the first half, but it turned out to be short when the Big Green reacted with a 10-0 point and took a lead at rest.

Call it Harvard’s first wake-up call.

It was unexpectedly a first-year student who assumed most of the responsibility for this. Behind Chris Ledlum, who scored 18 points and added six rebounds from the bench, the Crimson were more energetic during the break. He converted one and one in the early half that helped ignite the Crimson as they took the lead that they eventually did not let go despite Dartmouth’s efforts to make it interesting.

“Ledlum really got us going for the first four minutes (of the second half),” Lewis said. “He really gave us energy that came in the second half with his reflection in the basket, finishing. I think that really gave our team a boost that we needed in both attack and defense. “

The Crimson have won each of their last five games with one figure and expect to have many more close games in the coming two months. Juzang said he thinks this has been the most important of the team’s strong start, that they have found ways to win those close matches that will be valuable in March.

But “disappointing” was the word that Harvard coach Tommy Amaker used about Saturday’s slow start that put them in that position. A senior-laden group whose strength knows from his experience that he can afford those lapsed if he wants to realize his ultimate dream.

“I think everyone knows it will be a fight one night,” said Juzang. “It’s an even matchup every night regardless of recruiting lessons or talent or whatever it will be, so thank them. … It reveals all the little things. When you play Ivy League, it’s not about hoo-rahs and rose-oops and things like that … It’s really just the little things, and they’ve done an excellent job of reporting them today …

“Whether it’s Dartmouth or Yale, you can burn that slow start. It’s a lot harder to get back in games like this, so we’re lucky enough to do that today.”

Despite their seven-game winning streak, not everything has been nice for the Crimson, and some of them can be expected with their two best players remaining. Seth Towns, the Ivy League player of the year 2016-17, has been eliminated for the season due to an injury and star watcher Bryce Aiken missed his fifth consecutive game with a foot injury on Saturday.

But Juzang said the team is embracing their roles, trusting each other and starting to find a rhythm. Most importantly, they understand that they are entering a phase of the season that requires a different level of focus.

“I think this team came together well,” said Amaker. “This team has really found ways of jeering together, which was nice to see. I wish we had played better. If you play well, you have a better taste in your mouth and feeling about how you generally do it, but we were able to win. I really think this team has found a good rhythm with the players we have available and it was nice to see. “

Juzang added: “Everything is now starting to appear at a different level, so hopefully that momentum will continue.”