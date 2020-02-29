Harvard fumbles hockey playoff positioning in two- loss to RPI

A having difficulties Harvard group squandered a prospect to lock up a first round bye and house ice for the impending ECAC playoffs by dropping a 2- affair to a stubborn RPI entrant just before 1,722 lovers at Brilliant Landry Hockey Center Friday night, leaving the postseason circumstance incredibly a great deal up in the air heading into the last video game of the regular season tonight.

It marked the 1st shutout decline for Harvard due to the fact slipping, 4-, to UMass in the NCAA Regional last March 29 in Manchester, N.H.

“It was a tough-fought video game. I imagined they did a good work of defending the difficult areas of the ice. By means of the first 40 minutes we did not gain more than enough of the puck battles to sustain the offense and challenge the hard areas,” claimed Harvard coach Ted Donato. “The 3rd period we designed a press (15-7 in pictures). It was frustrating.”

The reduction leaves all the things up for grabs on the ultimate evening of the time. If each RPI (16-15-2, 12-eight-one ECAC) and Harvard (12-10-6, 10-6-5 ECAC) win Saturday and stay tied in points, RPI would get the nod for fourth position dependent on additional league wins.

“For us, the first detail is our struggle degree has to be elevated. These are the kinds of video games you’re going to see at this time of the calendar year,” claimed Donato, whose Crimson subsequent host Union. “Obviously, we have to take care of company. Tonight was a skipped opportunity. We did not enjoy our best but RPI experienced a thing to say about that.”

Harvard, which experienced opened the year by profitable its first 6 game titles, experienced long gone six-nine-6 even though the Engineers have been clicking on all cylinders of late, thumping Quinnipiac (4-) and Princeton (7-1) very last weekend.

There was no scoring in the speedy-paced initially period of time that at 1 level went 7 minutes straight without a whistle. The lone drama of the stanza came at 11: 41 when standout Harvard defenseman Jack Rathbone of West Roxbury picked up a free puck in the neutral zone and broke in on a thoroughly clean crack. Rathbone deked in advance of sticking with his forehand shot but RPI goalie Owen Savory (29 will save) stymied the exertion.

“I was emotion it tonight, When I move my feet I’m ready to do that. Not a ton of end, however, on my aspect,” claimed Rathbone, who finished with a group-substantial 5 pictures on web.

Harvard’s only other real possibility came previously when middle Jack Badini strike the iron.

The lone penalty of the very first time period was towards Crimson captain Nathan Krusko at 19: 42 and established the Engineers up on the power engage in to start out the middle body. It took RPI a mere 28 seconds to change when freshman defenseman Cory Babichuk placed his stick in entrance of a extensive push by remaining wing Chase Zieky and steered the puck by Harvard freshman Mitchell Gibson (22 will save), who was partly screened on the participate in.

RPI was bumping and grinding its way to managing engage in and forcing the a great deal speedier Crimson into coughing up the puck. Harvard’s greatest prospect of the next period of time came when Rathbone rifled the puck off the proper pipe, then gathered his personal rebound and pressured RPI goalie Savory to make a challenging save.

Harvard freshman phenom Nick Abruzzese designed a bid to stuff the puck inside the in close proximity to put up at 11: 55 in the third but RPI’s Savory proved equivalent to the job as the sport clock started to function from the Crimson.

RPI sophomore centre Ture Linden cemented the earn by locating the vacant web at 19: 59 following Harvard lifted Gibson for an additional skater.

“Huge video game. It wasn’t for lack of effort and hard work,” reported Rathbone. “We’re still in the photo. They still have a large sport at Dartmouth.”