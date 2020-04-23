Harvard Gets $ 8.7 Million in Federal Student Aid

(CAMBRIDGE, Mass.) – Harvard University announced Wednesday that it will spend $ 8.7 million in federal aid, a day after President Donald Trump boasted of the Ivy League school on its tax cuts. to stand.

That was followed by the work of Stanford and Princeton University officials, who said they would also throw away millions of dollars in federal grant money while researching rich colleges.

Officials at Harvard say the school is still facing major funding challenges as a result of the outbreak but will decline the funding because concerns raised by politicians are undermining the aid program created by Congress.

“While we understand all of the housing shortages for these resources, it is a matter for the Department of Education. We hope that special care will be given to Massachusetts institutions that serve their communities and meet the needs of their students. through this difficult time. ”Harvard said in a statement.

Trump later thanked Harvard and Stanford at a White House press conference, saying he was pleased the schools had turned down the funding.

“They stopped him,” he said. “They don’t take the money and that’s good. So I want to thank Harvard. I want to thank Stanford.”

Congress is offering $ 14 billion for colleges and universities in the $ 2.2 trillion saving package. Schools are divided by the amount of money according to their size and the number of students who teach from national origin.

But Trump said Tuesday that he “shouldn’t take Harvard” his share because he has such a big budget. This has echoed concerns from some critics, including former alumni, who say Harvard doesn’t need the money and could be worth around $ 40 billion.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Wednesday said other affluent schools should decline funding. In a statement, she said that affluent schools that do not serve minors “do not need or deserve additional tax dollars.”

“Schools with great gifts should not ask for money so extra can be given to students who need a lot of support. It is also important that Congress change the law to ensure that no more taxpayers can be found in large institutions, rich institutions, ”she said.

A few hours later, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Said he is enacting the law to block colleges from receiving coronavirus subsidies if they have a $ 10 billion contribution. Under the proposal, those schools can only receive federal grants after spending a fortune. muscle – the number of which is double the size of their Federal Reserve – on direct support to students.

About a dozen American schools have many awards for the promotion.

A comprehensive education fund is designed to help colleges and students who are facing financial loss caused by the outbreak. If colleges accept the subsidy, they are required to spend at least half of the direct support for their students. Harvard previously pledged to spend its full amount on its students, and on Wednesday said it was “committed to providing the financial support it promised its students.”

Stanford, which has about $ 28 billion, said she told the Department of Education on Monday that it would reject the $ 7.4 million that was put in the package. The school says it wants to recoup the money it will send to small colleges that are currently facing “life-threatening” infections. Stanford said she still “is committed to providing financial support to students.

Officials at Princeton said they would reject $ 2.4 million in aid, but not because of pressure from DeVos. The school said the ruling came after the Department of Education issued new rules that prohibit grants from students in the federal government’s plan to give children home to undocumented immigrants. theory is not. The school, which has $ 26 billion in funding, said the rules don’t match Princeton’s rankings.

Harvard also said it was an “emerging leader” in terms of funding presented in its proposal.

More than 300 colleges have been awarded greater shares than Harvard, including some of them ranked among the nation’s rich. The University of Southern California, which had $ 5.7 billion last year, was awarded nearly $ 20 million. Columbia University, with a total of $ 11 billion, was distributed nearly $ 13 million.

Senior public officials received most of the risks, including Arizona State University, which was awarded $ 63.5 million, and the Pennsylvania State University system, with $ 55 million.

Wealthy colleges are facing new pressure to decline support during such protests against large-scale companies that receive emergency aid aimed at small businesses. The Shake Shack burger says it will return a $ 10 million loan after facing public outrage.

But some of the richest colleges are still planning to take the money. Cornell University, which contributes $ 7.3 billion, said it plans to receive $ 12.8 million in aid and use entirely on student grants. The University of Southern California said its $ 5.7 billion worth is “lower than our peers” and noted that 1 in 5 of its graduate students receive low-cost Pell subsidies.

On Wednesday, the school said “We are in dire need of these emergency funds and we will invest 100% of them to support our students who are facing financial difficulties,” the school said.

Other wealthy officials contacted by the Associated Press, including Duke and Columbia officials, said they had not yet decided on the money.

Many colleges say they took the plunge as they were returning money to students for accommodation after the campus was closed last month. Many more are losing millions in sales tickets after game hours have been canceled, and some have lost a major share of their profits while exchanging them in the stock market.

Some colleges have begun to temper the workforce to avoid making deep cuts later, and some colleges have shut down completely during the financial crisis.

Terry Hartle, a senior vice president with the American Board of Education, the Association of College Leaders, said the council did not exclude any agency when it created a system for allocating funds. Instead, lawyers say all colleges eligible for federal education are eligible for assistance.

“All schools are meant to be all schools: colleges, dance schools, community colleges, public profit schools and universities,” said Terry Hartle, senior vice president of the organization. “Congress may have but not exclude any part of the workforce.”

