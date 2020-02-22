[harvard-holds-off-princeton-in-ivy-league-basketball-showdown]

Harvard maintained its position in the Ivy League postseason sweepstakes with a thrilling 61-60 victory about Princeton on Friday night at Lavietes Pavilion.

Harvard moved into a a few-way tie for second area with Brown and Princeton and will host Penn on Saturday night. Harvard improved to 16-7 general and 6-3 in the Ivy League. Princeton fell to 11-11 and six-three.

Harvard entered the match in a a few-way tie for 3rd with Brown and Penn, but the Quakers dropped at Dartmouth. Harvard misplaced it prior matches at Princeton and Penn. Yale (seven-three) taken care of it is maintain on first put with a double time beyond regulation victory at Cornell.

“We are just thrilled with surviving tonight and we have Penn,” stated Harvard coach Tommy Amaker. “It’s heading to work alone out in the 5 game titles we have remaining to enjoy.

“It will figure alone out but that is the mother nature of this convention and its the power of this league and not just the logjam at the leading. Which is how very good this league is and has been for a amount of several years. You have to perform very well and you have to be a tiny lucky.”

Harvard shot 49.one% from the ground with 5 treys, but the Crimson secured the victory with 29 defensive rebounds, 10 blocked photographs, 36 details in the paint and 20 bench details. Princeton shot 34.4% from the flooring with 7 treys and a video game superior 22 details from shifty guard Jaelin Llewellyn.

Amaker bought an impression effort and hard work from sophomore forward Mason Forbes in 22 minutes off the bench. Forbes scored 11 factors with seven rebounds and four blocks, that provided a huge rejection on heart Richmond Aririguzoh in the Tigers second final possession. Harvard starting guards Noah Kirkwood and Christian Juzang each scored 11 details.

“The big difference was Mason Forbes,” mentioned Amaker. “His spirited perform on the two finishes was a video game changer for us tonight and we are not on the wining side tonight if he wasn’t on the floor as a lot as he was.

“I’m happy of him for being completely ready to go when his range was called and how he performed and energized our staff. He built some savvy basketball performs and some large defensive blocks. He saved a quantity baskets with his defensive engage in there.”

Princeton opened the 2nd half with a few of swift inside buckets and a three-ball by Ryan Langborg to just take a 43-38 lead into the first officials’ timeout.

Harvard minimize the guide to 43-41 on a extensive ball by Justin Bassey. Tigers forward Jerome Desrosiers countered with a baseline dunk and Aringuzoh additional a cost-free throw to go up 5 into the second officials’ timeout.

Harvard seemed fantastic in spurts, but their tries at a scoring operate by no means acquired traction. Harvard junior guard Rio Haskett cut the lead to 50-49 with a generate down the lane with eight: 00 on the clock. Forbes gave Harvard is 1st direct of the next half, 51-50, on a follow with 7: 19 to participate in. Haskett dropped a floater from the baseline at the close of the shot clock to place the Crimson up 57-54 with five: 16 remaining.

“I thought Rio performed a extremely disciplined intelligent game,” said Amaker. “He did not make silly fouls and we desired him in there on the last plays.”

Princeton ahead Drew Friberg tied the match with a trifecta. Harvard counted with a place again dunk by Forbes to go up 59-57 into the ultimate officials’ timeout. Kirkwood skipped the front end of a a single and one with seven.5 seconds remaining with Harvard in advance by one, supplying the Tigers their ultimate possession.