Harvard men skate with a 3-1 win over St. Lawrence – Boston Herald

Harvard’s 3-1 win on Friday night against a stubborn St. Lawrence team that clearly outperformed his record looked like an elimination hook game – with the protagonists on tap for tonight when powerhouse Clarkson visits Bright Landry Hockey Center.

The Crimson (9-5-2, 7-3-1 ECAC) victory turned out to be a solid preparation thanks to three power-play goals in five attempts. The high flying no. 7-ranked Golden Knights (15-5-2, 9-3-1 ECAC), will arrive with a clear chip on the shoulder after dropping a 3-2 affair on Dartmouth (9-5-3, 6-3 -1 ECAC).

“We had to fight hard. I thought their team was playing hard. They are well coached, physically and their goalkeeper was solid. We had more or less expected it tonight and we did enough to get the two points tonight, ”said Harvard coach Ted Donato. “I think it was a good test, certainly because they play a similar style and (St. Lawrence coach) Brent Brekke was with Clarkson at Casey (Jones) last year. Both teams play strong defense and play hard. ”

Harvard junior defender Reilly Walsh, who scored an insurance total in the second period to give Harvard the much needed breathing room, agreed.

“We knew they would work hard. Every ECAC team, you actually know what you’re going to get, “Walsh said. “(Tonight) we have taken too many penalties. We like to play 5-on-5. If we take the same number of penalties tomorrow, we know that Clarkson can bury one or two in our net. Still it was good to win. ”

St. Lawrence (3-18-3, 1-11-0 ECAC), 0-11-2 in the last 13 outings, came out quickly and showed early energy because both teams had qualitative bids. Harvard first-line center Jack Drury, who took a hat-trick in a 7-0 win over Yale at Madison Square Garden last Saturday, almost cashed in with a backhand at 6:20. Saint defender Bo Hanson fired a point blast that temporarily harassed Harvard first-year student Mitchell Gibson (28 rescues) later in the period.

Special Crimson teams have converted a few powerouts from the first period. The first came at 10.30 when Drury pushed a sizzling point ride through second defender Jack Rathbone of West Roxbury behind SLU goalkeeper Daniel Mannella (25 saves). It gave Drury four goals and 8 points in the last four games.

Harvard, 9-1-2 when it scores first this season, filled the margin with another power-play goal at 5:47 PM. First-year center John Farinacci skilfully dragged the puck around a Saints defender and passed the puck to senior Colton Kerfoot, who took his chance on the far post. The backdoor game gave Kerfoot three goals in the season.

Harvard broadened the gap in the second period with his third power-play goal of the night when Rathbone kept the puck moving to batterymate Walsh, who found the target with a well-placed one-timer. The goal at 1:01 PM was Walsh’s fifth of the season.

Harvard, who holds a 57-43-7 lead in series play, led 3-0 into the final period, although shots on the net were dead, even at 20 each. A dazzling glove saved by Saints goalkeeper Mannella against Harvard’s Walsh with 4.2 seconds left in the middle stump played an important role.

Harvard ran into problems with the Saints in the third and had a 5-in-3 situation of 1:27. The two-person benefit paid dividends when junior defender Jake Stevens scored his second of the season at 13:09 to spoil Gibson’s shutout hope.