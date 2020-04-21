Harvard must return $ 8.7 million in federal aid money

Donald Trump said Harvard was expected to pay back $ 8.7 million in federal help with coronavirus rescue funds.

“Harvard will pay the money back,” Trump said clearly during a White House press conference.

Harvard received a loan from the Payment Protection Program approved as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, although it already has a $ 41 million endowment fund. The federal government forgives PPP loans as long as they keep their employees.

This sparked criticism of the program, which was pushed to Congress to help support small businesses.

But the publicly traded companies received loans from the bill, which was not the intent of the law.

Shake Shack repaid his $ 10 million loan after a backlash, but other chains such as Chris Ruth’s sandwiches and Potbelly sandwiches also received more than $ 10 million in funding.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin criticized businesses for leveraging a program aimed at small businesses.

He said the Treasury Department would post a FAQ to help limit lending to large companies.

“I asked people to remind them of the intent of this money for companies that needed that money,” he said. “Not the big public companies that have access to capital.”