Harvard says after all, $ 8.6 million for student coronavirus rescues

According to Harvard University, the day after President Trump’s shooting, $ 8.6 million will not be paid to rescue the coronavirus.

Reporters asked Mr. Trump at the White House briefing on Tuesday if he would demand that large corporations refund the money they received through the government’s small business lending program, as Sheikh Shack announced. Instead, the president raised Harvard, which had a donation of $ 40.9 billion last year.

“Harvard will pay back that money,” Trump said. “They shouldn’t accept it. I’m not going to mention any other name, but when they see Harvard, they have somewhere in the country, perhaps one of the biggest donations in the world. I think they will go to pay back that money. ”

President Trump specifically mentions Harvard University and says he will demand some major organizations to return relief money from the Paycheck protection program https://t.co/9T8aUPjUrs pic .twitter.com / 5C488zMdtK

— CBS News [@CBSNews] April 21, 2020

However, Harvard challenged Mr. Trump’s allegations. The university said it did not apply to the government’s paycheck protection program for small and medium-sized businesses-and did not receive any funding through that program.

“President Trump would not have been adequate for our institution to receive designated funding to fight small businesses,” the school tweeted. “Like most colleges and universities, Harvard University is funded as part of the CARES Legal Education Emergency Fund.”

The Higher Education Emergency Aid Fund accounts for about $ 14 billion of the $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package signed by Mr. Trump last month. Harvard University initially said it would use almost all of the $ 9 million it received to “provide direct assistance to students facing urgent financial needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

But on Wednesday, the university announced a reversal. In a statement, the university said, “Concerned … The concentration of politicians and others in Harvard in connection with this program could impair participation in parliamentary relief efforts. Yes, students and educational institutions where financial problems could become the most serious in the coming months when the president signs a law to help. ”

“Because of this result and the latest guidance on the use of the Higher Education Emergency Fund, Harvard has decided not to seek or accept legally allocated funds.”

The statement also adds that the school “is committed to providing the promised financial support to its students.”

Another top-funded American university in the United States, Stanford University, also said it didn’t need funding. Stanford University contacted the Ministry of Education and said it had asked to “revoke” the application for the bailout fund.

Therefore, on Monday morning, we contacted the Ministry of Education and asked them to cancel their application for relief funds under the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund section of the CARES Act. [5/6]

— Stanford University [@Stanford] April 22, 2020

Princeton said he would “don’t” accept the funds under the CARES Act. “Princeton hasn’t received these funds yet and hasn’t asked for them,” said Twitter.

#PrincetonU has decided not to accept the funds allocated under the CARES Act. Princeton has not yet received these funds and has never requested them. pic.twitter.com/En4nhqyqkc

— Princeton University [@Princeton] April 22, 2020

On the other hand, much of higher education fears that the unprecedented combination of difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic could sound the fear of death at many universities throughout the United States.

“Familys will lose money. Many of them will not have a job for a while. If they rely on them, they will lose them,” said Thomas Bailey, Dean of Teachers College in Colombia. University.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated with Harvard’s decision to reject federal funding.

. [TagsToTranslate] Harvard University Donation