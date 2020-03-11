Harvard says students leave campus above the coronavirus

Harvard University announced this week that it is moving classes online to respond to Wuhan’s coronavirus outbreak. Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow told students they should not return to campus by the end of spring on March 23.

According to a letter from Harvard President Lawrence Bacow, the Ivy League institution in Cambridge is closing classroom sessions for the foreseeable future in response to Wuhan’s coronavirus outbreak.

In the letter, which was posted on Harvard’s website Tuesday, Bacow said that Harvard would “severely” limit campus interactions for the foreseeable future. He announced that the courses will continue as scheduled with the help of virtual classroom technology.

Students are urged to return to campus after spring break and to qualify remotely until further notice. Students who need to stay on campus will also receive remote instruction and will need to prepare for severe campus activities and interactions. All graduate students will move to remote work wherever possible. The schools will communicate more specific guidance and information and we encourage everyone to review previous directions on national and international travel.

Bacow suggested that the decision to close Harvard’s classrooms was made after considering the guidance provided by key health care providers. Bacow said the decision was made to avoid unnecessary meetings where the disease could spread.

The decision to move to virtual instruction was not taken lightly. The purpose of these changes is to minimize the need to meet in large groups and to spend extended time in close proximity to each other in spaces such as classrooms, dining rooms and residential buildings. Our actions are consistent with the recommendations of leading health officials about limiting the spread of COVID-19, and they are also consistent with similar decisions made by several equal institutions. The campus will remain open and operations will continue with appropriate measures to protect the health of the community.

Breitbart News reported this week that Washington University similarly canceled face-to-face sessions. More than 50,000 students at the University of Washington will now be attending distance classes the rest of the winter term.

