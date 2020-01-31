Harvard Scholar Released on Bail of $ 1 Million in Case of Espionage in China

NEW YORK – Charles Lieber, a professor at Harvard University, was given permission to be released on bail of $ 1 million after he was charged with lying to federal investigators for his role in recruiting people to pass scientific research on to the Chinese government.

While prosecutors said on Tuesday that they feared the longtime Harvard chemical department chairman might try to flee his trial, a government lawyer told a Boston judge Thursday that a pledge was sufficient.

At the request of the prosecutor, U.S. judge Marianne Bowler said that Liever, who was on leave from Harvard, and his wife must obtain court approval to withdraw more than $ 20,000 from their bank. It also bans contacting institutions in China, including Peking University, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Wuhan University of Technology.

“A significant amount of the money was paid to Mr. Lieber from abroad and part of the money was paid in cash,” Deputy US Attorney Benjamin Tolkoff told Bowler.

The 60-year-old loved one indicated that he received $ 50,000 a month and, according to the U.S. government, received over $ 1.5 million to set up a laboratory and conduct research on China and Wuhan University Combating industrial espionage in academic institutions.

Bowler gave Lieber five days to pay the deposit. He had offered his home in Lexington, Massachusetts as collateral for the bond, but the judge said that Harvard’s ownership of the property made the matter “more complicated”.