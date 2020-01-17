Harvards Alan Dershowitz joins President Trump – Boston Herald’s legal team

Alan Dershowitz, the ardent Emeritus professor at Harvard Law School and a democrat, will help defend President Trump in the process of deposition against the US Senate.

Ken Starr, the independent counselor who investigated President Bill Clinton, will also join the president’s legal team.

Professor Dershowitz told the Messenger today that he tweeted his comments and allowed us to post how he views the historical process and his role in “defending the Constitution.” Here are those tweets …

DECLARATION CONCERNING PROFESSOR DERSHOWITZ’S ROLE IN SENATE LEADING – Professor Dershowitz will present oral arguments in the Senate process to address constitutional arguments against deposition and expulsion. (1 of 2)

– Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 17, 2020

(2 of 3) Although Professor Dershowitz is not a party to the constitution – he opposed President Bill Clinton’s accusation and voted for Hillary Clinton – he believes that the issues at stake are at the heart of our lasting constitution.

– Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 17, 2020

(3of 3) He participates in this accusation process to defend the integrity of the constitution and to prevent the creation of a dangerous precedent for the constitution.

– Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 17, 2020

The Associated Press reports that the lead roles for Trump’s defense are played by White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump personal attorney Jay Sekulow. The team will also include Pam Bondi, the former Florida Attorney General and a Trump ally, according to a person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak in the file.

Develop …