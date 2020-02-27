harvey-elliott-‘set-to-sign-3-calendar-year-contract’-at-liverpool-in-the-summer-season-after-he-turns-17

Harvey Elliott will reportedly indication a new 3-calendar year deal with Liverpool subsequent his amazing start out to everyday living at the Merseyside club.

The 16-yr-old joined from Fulham very last summer season when his contract expired owning come to be the youngest participant to characteristic in both equally the League Cup and the Premier League.

Getty Photographs Harvey Elliott has amazed for Liverpool this year

The Every day Mail report that the Reds will hold out until eventually the end of the season to complete the new offer that will operate right up until the summertime of 2023.

A three-12 months deal is the most Elliott, who turns 17 in April, can signal prior to his 18th birthday but it can then be likely prolonged by a more two many years.

Liverpool supervisor Jurgen Klopp has spoken glowingly about the youngster this period immediately after some spectacular performances in the first-workforce.

“He is extremely proficient, unquestionably, and he’s a great child as effectively,” Klopp instructed their club website.

“To see him how he encouraged the group at the corners. I experienced a few of times when I was genuinely touched tonight, to be genuine. That is genuinely great.”

Elliott has made just a single substitute Premier League visual appeal in 2019/20, but has performed every single Carabao Cup and FA Cup match of the campaign so much.