[Harvey Mayers, 82, of Freeport, dies in home fire – Up Information Info]

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Data) – The Stearns County Sheriff's Business office suggests that an 82-yr-outdated person from Freeport died in a dwelling fireplace.

According to the brokers, the teams responded to the fireplace all-around nine a.m. on Friday. Somebody referred to as him and noted that smoke was coming out of the household.

Groups claimed the house was absolutely engulfed in flames.

When the hearth was extinguished, the teams identified 82-yr-aged Harvey Mayers dead within the home.

The Minnesota hearth chief is investigating the hearth. No a single else was wounded in the fireplace.