Harvey Weinstein accused of a new face of sexual assault by coercion

Harvey Weinstein tested positively for coronavirus (Photo: AFP)

According to LA prosecutors, Harvey Weinstein was charged with new cases of sexual assault.

A disgraced Hollywood producer was found guilty of rape and sexual acts in New York last month and later sentenced to 23 years behind bars.

He was to be extradited to LA to face other charges arising from two incidents in February 2013 – including one rape force, forced copulation and forced sexual penetration.

The 68-year-old was accused of “sexual battery by coercion.”

A Los Angeles District Attorney, Jackie Lacey, introduced the woman with fresh allegations that he had attacked her during an incident in a Beverly Hills hotel room on May 11, 2010.

The alleged victim is considered to have provided evidence showing that this was within the limit.

Harvey was sentenced to 23 years (photo: AP Photo / Seth Wenig, file)

“We’re still building and strengthening our case,” Jackie explained.

“When we collect supporting evidence, we have reached other potential victims of sexual assault.

“If we find new evidence of a previously unreported crime, as we did here, we will investigate and determine whether additional criminal charges should be brought.”

Sexual battery by coercion involves imprisonment of up to four years.

If he is found guilty of all charges in LA, he may face a maximum of 32 years in addition to his current 23-year prison.

More: Showbiz



The message comes after it has been revealed that Weinstein is no longer in medical isolation after the alleged fight against coronavirus.

He was moved from Riker Island to the Wende Correctional Facility in New York during a coronavirus outbreak, where he reportedly had a positive result on Covid-19.

But his spokesman confirmed that he was considered “okay.”

Juda Engelmayer told Fox News: “He was released from medical isolation.

Harvey’s prison consultant, Craig Rothfeld, added: “(He) is still in the regional medical unit (RMU) at Wende CF and is monitored for a variety of conditions.

“(We) cannot comment on Mr. Weinstein’s state of health because of HIPPA regulations, except that he wants to preserve the privacy he deserves.”

Do you have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk by calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – I love to hear from you.

MORE: Will Smith and Tyra Banks recreate the cult scene with Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and we can’t believe that it’s been 30 years

MORE: Pierce Brosnan pays tribute to his wife Keely Shaye Smith during the anniversary celebration