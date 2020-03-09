Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Injured In Jail Immediately after Drop

Harvey Weinstein leaves New York Town Prison Court docket after a bail hearing on December 6, 2019 in New York Town.

Scott Heins/Getty Pictures

According to his publicist Juda Englemayer, disgraced previous producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein was hurt at Rikers Island following falling sometime Sunday (March 8) morning.

Englemayer told CNN that whilst there’s no formal word on the extent of his injuries, Weinstein reportedly felt dizzy prior to slipping. “Harvey states his head throbs all the time and thinks he has a concussion. He has not been formally diagnosed,” she stated.

The publicist also famous that she had spoken to Weinstein by cell phone and he “had a good deal of time to imagine about his existence and what he’s performed.” “He reported he was not a nice dude and that is how he got below,” she additional. (Spoiler inform: it was really mainly because of all the raping.)

Weinstein, 67, was convicted of felony sexual assault in the initial diploma and rape in the 3rd diploma on Feb. 24. He is because of to be sentenced in New York State Supreme Courtroom on Wednesday (March 11), and he faces a minimal of five many years and a highest of 25 years in prison.

The sexual intercourse felony faced criticism for using a walker through his demo in what some observed as an endeavor to drum up sympathy. In accordance to Englemayer, Weinstein doesn’t stroll steadily but does not have a walker in jail. He was moved to the infirmary at Rikers Island on Thursday.

Observing Harvey Weinstein wander upright when he was escorted out of court but hunched above with his previous guy walker would make me wonder why he was never ever cast in any of his films?

Lock him up and toss away the critical.

— JTerry (@JustJTerry) March 6, 2020

Subscribe listed here for our absolutely free every day publication.