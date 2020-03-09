Harvey Weinstein Appeals Judge for 5-Year Rape Case Sentence

Breaking News

Harvey Weinstein is what the judge asked who was going to sentence him to Wednesday for pity … a 5-year prison term.

Weinstein’s lawyers filed legal documents Monday, setting out personal matters that they want the judge to consider in sentencing.

For starters, lawyers are credited with Ronan FarrowThe New Yorker article … “Since the New Yorker article was published in 2017, Mr. Weinstein’s life has been ruined. His wife left him, dismissed him from The Weinstein Company, and in short, lost everything. “

The lawyer goes on to describe the “fall from grace [as] historic, perhaps unparalleled in the age of social media.”

Elizabeth Williams

The lawyer asked the judge to consider Weinstein if there had been no crime in history. The attorney tried to open the case by writing, “The two [victims] continued to be in a relationship with Mr. Weinstein after the alleged assault and contacted him for jobs, tickets, and professional advice.”

The lawyer also wants the judge to emphasize Weinstein’s contributions, including millions for 9/11 firefighters and police officers. He also helped raise $ 2.5 billion for Robin Hood org.

The lawyer wrote, “… the trial did not reflect who he was as a person. The story of his life, his accomplishments, and his efforts were simply extraordinary and should not be ignored in general by the jury’s verdict. “

67 years old Weinstein’s faces maximum 29 years imprisonment for a Criminal Sexual Act of the First Degree and Rape of the Third Degree. Prosecutors have asked the judge to impose a sentence that shows the seriousness of his offenses, his overall lack of remorse and should prevent him from committing further criminal conduct.