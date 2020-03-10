Harvey Weinstein asked for help from Jeff Bezos, Mike Bloomberg

Shallow film producer Harvey Weinstein sought help from Jeff Bezos, Mike Bloomberg and Tim Cook in the ensuing weeks after dozens of women went public and accused the former Miramax pattern of sexual misconduct, according to one. new report. Weinstein also wrote in an email that “Jen Aniston should be killed”, referring to the Friends star.

The New York Times reported on Monday without sealing documents that Harvey Weinstein contacted various entertainment and wealthy political figures in the hopes that they could help save his career. The list also includes Ron Meyer, NBCUniversal’s vice president, and Ted Sarandos, content manager for Netflix.

Weinstein is scheduled to be sentenced to New York on Wednesday, and is serving up to 29 years in prison for rape and rape sex crimes. His lawyers are applying for a five-year prison sentence, saying that anything beyond 12 years would be a “life sentence”.

The newly unsealed documents reflect Weinstein’s vast network of business associates, which reached the highest levels in Hollywood and in the business world of New York. In a letter to Mike Bloomberg, Weinstein asked the former media billionaire and former New York mayor to help stop the Weinstein Co. board.

“My dear Michael, my advice is to fire you,” Weinstein wrote in an October 2017 email, according to documents obtained by the Times. “All I ask is to let go and drop in for heavy therapy and advise if I’m at a facility or somewhere else, and allow myself to be resurrected with a second chance.”

“Many of the allegations are false and because of therapy and counseling, as others have done, I think I will be able to reach them. I could really use your support or only your honesty if you couldn’t support me.”

Weinstein sent a similar note to Amazon founder and richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos.

“There are a lot of false allegations and over time, we will show it, but for now I’m the poster guy for bad behavior,” Bezos wrote in a October 8, 2017 message. “I don’t need to make statements. public, only a private one in my Gmail … saying that you adopt me for therapy and the help I need before the council fires me. “

In a shocking email exchange, Weinstein wrote that actress Jennifer Aniston “should be killed” following a report by the National Enquirer claiming that she had devastated the Friends star.

“Jen Aniston should be killed,” Weinstein wrote to a reporter on October 31, 2017. Aniston never publicly claimed that Weinstein had been assaulted. An actress publicist told The Times that Weinstein “never came close to touching her” and “has never been alone with him.”

The newly unsealed documents are reportedly containing a blatant message from Weinstein’s brother Bob. Bob Weinstein worked with his brother for years in Miramax and later in the Weinstein Co.

“You deserve a lifetime achievement award for mere wildness and immorality and brutality (sic), for the acts you have committed,” Bob Weinstein wrote to his brother. “I pray there is a real hell. That’s where you belong. “

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault in a New York court last month, but he was acquitted of the felony charges of predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape. Shakespeare in Love producer is still facing criminal charges in Los Angeles.

