Harvey Weinstein charged in the new count of sexual assault in Los Angeles

Offender Harvey Weinstein has been charged with a new felony sexual assault in Los Angeles stemming from a 2010 alleged incident, according to the district attorney’s office.

On Friday, the L.A. District Attorney’s Office. said he charged Harvey Weinstein with a sex battery count for containment. The alleged incident took place at a Beverly Hills hotel on May 11, 2010.

Prosecutors did not identify the victim, but said they were first interviewed by police in October 2019 as a possible corroborating witness. Last month, he provided information to detectives who confirmed the assault took place within the 10-year statute of limitations.

L.A. prosecutors have been pursuing multiple cases against Weinstein. But they said on Friday that two previous cases of the disused movie mogul were denied prosecution because the victims did not want to testify against the accused. The L.A. original criminal complaint accused Weinstein of sexually assaulting two women during separate incidents in 2013.

If convicted of the amended complaint, Weinstein is up to 29 years in state prison, according to the D.A. office.

“We continue to build and strengthen our case,” said L.A. District Attorney Jackie Lacey in a statement. “As we gather corroborating evidence, we have addressed other potential victims of sexual assault. If we find new evidence for a crime not previously reported, as we did here, we will investigate and determine if additional criminal charges are needed. “.

Harvey Weinstein, 68, has repeatedly maintained his innocence in the past. Lawyers for the former Miramax chief have stated they will be on trial in New York.

Weinstein has been charged with dozens of women with sexual assault and harassment for three decades in cities like New York, L.A., Cannes, and Park City, Utah.

L.A. prosecutors they said Friday they would seek temporary custody of New York’s Harvey Weinstein as part of an extradition process.

