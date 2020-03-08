Harvey Weinstein has the floor to Himself, 24-Hour Security in Rikers

exclusive

Harvey Weinsteingetting special treatment in prison so far, but it didn’t have to be something he wanted to do – he was detained and monitored 24 hours a day … probably until his sentence.

Sources in the Senior Dept. in corrections tells TMZ … ever since Weikter relocated to Rikers Island this week, he remains on the 6th floor of the main building of North Infirmary Command.

We were told on the floor that there were 30 beds in a dorm-like state, but for now, Weinstein has the whole floor to himself … keeping him safe from the other prisoners.

Our sources say the 24-hour security system is in place to monitor disgruntled Hollywood producers every step of the way, which includes surveillance cameras and constant check-in by guards. At night, he was transferred to a cell with two other inmates sleeping.

Like we told you … NYC jail officials are worried about Weinstein harm to himself, so it seems like the DOC will be able to avoid that, too.

Elizabeth Williams

Weinstein was transferred to his infirmary unit in Rikers Thursday after undergoing a heart surgery at Bellevue Hospital … where he continued convicted on a 1st degree criminal sexual act and a 3rd-degree rape.

His new dig at Rikers comes with 24/7 medical care and a physician appointment. There is also a nearby annex on the grounds for any other medical necessities.

As for the other Weinstein prisoners … this is pretty standard stuff. According to the DOC … he gets an hour of leisure every day and access to the law library and religious services. She also gets heart-healthy options for breakfast, lunch and dinner … but we’re told you can also ask for junk foods from the commissary.

Weinstein’s sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday … it’s unclear if or where he will be moved after the judge imposes the sentence.

We met with his lawyers, Donna Rotunno and Arthur Aidala … both refused to comment.