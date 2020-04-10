Harvey Weinstein Hit With L.A.’s New Sexual Sexual Battery.

exclusive

Harvey Weinstein beat the coronavirus, but he has a lot of problems ahead of Los Angeles … including the recent charge of sexual battery.

L.A. County District Office hit Weinstein in the latest count from an incident that allegedly happened at a Beverly Hills hotel in May of 2010.

Law enforcement sources say the identified victim was interviewed by detectives about the incident in October 2019, but provided detectives with information by March 2020 that confirmed the incident did not fall outside the 10- year law limit.

Weinstein charged Last January there was a felony count of each of forcible rape, forcible copying of oral, sexual penetration by using force and sexual battery by restraint. New sexual assault charges will be added to the charges … and Weinstein faces up to 29 years in total jail if convicted.

Prosecutors have begun the process of temporarily transferring Weinstein – which is to date serving a 23-year sentence in New York – in Los Angeles to answer the charges.

L.A. prosecutors also announced today that both cases involving Weinstein were dropped because the victims did not want to testify against the defendant in this case.

Weinstein tried positive for coronavirus last month but has since made a complete recovery.