harvey-weinstein-hospitalized-for-chest-pains-and-coronary-heart-palpitations-(update)

Yesterday, the verdict was at last exposed and Harvey Weinstein was convicted of felony sexual assault and rape in the 3rd diploma. Soon after looking at the verdict, he was arrested with out bail.

According to CNNAlthough becoming transported to Rikers Island in New York, he was redirected to Bellevue Healthcare facility in New York for chest pains, heart palpitations and significant blood tension.

He was admitted on Monday night, and his law firm confirmed that he is nicely, and remained in the prison place in Bellevue on Tuesday early morning.

Like us formerly Harvey was reportedly convicted of first-diploma felony sexual assault and 3rd-degree rape. The jury was equipped to get to a verdict on the charge of sexual assault centered on a testimony presented by Miriam Haley, who was a output assistant for “Challenge Runway.” They ended up able to attain a verdict on the rape demand based on the testimony presented by aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

When you are discharged from the clinic, you are envisioned to be transferred to Rikers Island.

He will be officially sentenced on March 11 and faces up to 25 yrs for the conviction of sexual assault, and 18 months to 4 many years for the conviction for rape in the 3rd degree.

Harvey also faces costs in Los Angeles, but a listening to has not still been scheduled.

