Harvey Weinstein hospitalized for chest pains, heart palpitations

Nellie McDonald
(CNN) – Harvey Weinstein remains in the prison ward at New York’s Bellevue Hospital on Tuesday morning.

The disgraced movie mogul was taken there on Monday to be treated for chest pains, heart palpitations and high blood pressure, almost immediately after he was convicted of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act.

Weinstein was in an ambulance on his way to Rikers Island Correctional Facility when it was rerouted to the hospital.

He’s expected to be transferred to Rikers once he’s released.

The 67-year-old faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of more than two decades in prison.

