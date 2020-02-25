harvey-weinstein-hospitalized-with-upper-body-pains-ahead-of-transfer-to-rikers-island

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein is hospitalized in New York City soon after suffering upper body pains in advance of being transferred to jail.

The disgraced movie mogul was meant to be transferred to Rikers Island after his sexual assault and third-degree rape conviction.

Tuesday morning, Weinstein’s attorney reported they will surely attraction as his consumer recovers at Bellevue Clinic.

Weinstein was strapped down to a stretcher in the again of an ambulance, however wearing his go well with.

The previous film executive was discovered guilty of the third-degree rape of Jessica Mann in 2013 and guilty of sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi in 2006.

Having said that, he was acquitted on the additional serious fees, which include predatory intercourse assault, which carried a utmost life sentence.

His attorneys and the Manhattan district lawyer spoke out just after the verdict.

“These are eight women of all ages who pulled our justice method into the 21st century by declaring that rape is rape, and sexual assault is sexual assault, no make any difference what,” Manhattan District Legal professional Cyrus Vance claimed.

“The evidence was not so effective. Jurors usually don’t deliberate for 5 days, above a weekend so it truly is definitely 7 times. So it was not so that there was this sort of overpowering proof,” reported Arthur Aidala, protection attorney.

Actress Annabella Sciorra who testified versus Weinstein had this to say: “I spoke for myself and with the power of the 80-additionally victims of Harvey Weinstein in my heart. When we hope for continued righteous outcomes…we can never ever regret breaking the silence.”

The 67-calendar year-aged is dealing with 25 a long time in prison. He could be locked up until eventually he’s in his 90s.

Weinstein’s sentencing is set for March 11.