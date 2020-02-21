[harvey-weinstein-jury-seemingly-deadlocked-on-most-major-prices]

Enjoyment·New

Jurors deliberating in Harvey Weinstein’s trial in New York show up to be deadlocked on the two most serious charges towards the previous movie mogul.

CBC Information · Posted: Feb 21, 2020 three: 14 PM ET | Past Up to date: February 21

Harvey Weinstein arrives at courtroom in New York City on Friday. Jurors deliberating in Weinstein’s demo seem to be deadlocked on the two most serious prices from the previous movie mogul. (Jonathan Castell/CBC)

Jurors deliberating in Harvey Weinstein’s trial in New York Metropolis appear to be deadlocked on the two most major fees against the previous motion picture mogul.

In the course of Friday’s lunch break, the jury requested Choose James Burke if they could be hung on the two prices of predatory sexual assault, but unanimous on remaining 3 expenses.

Though the defence staff indicated it would take a partial verdict, prosecutors mentioned they would not.

Burke instructed the jury — comprising 7 men and 5 girls — to continue on deliberations for a unanimous verdict on all charges.

Friday, which marked the fourth working day of deliberations, had been set to close early at 3 p.m. ET, per a note from Burke the earlier working day.

Weinstein, 67, is on demo for the alleged rape of previous actress Jessica Mann, now 34, in a Manhattan lodge area in 2013. He is also accused of forcibly carrying out oral sexual intercourse in 2006 on former manufacturing assistant Miriam Haley, now 42, after acquiring her a position on the truth vogue series Undertaking Runway.

Weinstein has denied the allegations, stating the sexual encounters have been consensual.