harvey-weinstein-located-responsible-of-two-counts-of-sexual-assault

Harvey Weinstein has been identified responsible of two counts in his sexual assault demo in New York Town.

The disgraced film producer’s New York trial began back again in January on the same working day that he was independently charged with rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles.

The jury of seven adult men and five ladies serving in Weinstein’s scenario at the Point out Supreme Court in Manhattan, New York returned the guilty verdicts on two counts currently (February 24) immediately after five times of deliberations.

Weinstein has been convicted on two counts of sexual assault: a felony sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third diploma. The New York Moments studies that Weinstein “appeared unmoved as the verdict was read” in the courtroom.

The Guardian studies that the rely of a criminal sexual act in the first degree carries a minimum jail sentence of 5 yrs and a most sentence of up to 25 many years.

The 67-12 months-previous has, nonetheless, been acquitted on a few additional fees, like the most really serious charges of predatory sexual assault and initially-diploma rape.

Weinstein has been remanded into custody in advance of his sentencing on March 11.

A sequence of accusations in opposition to Harvey Weinstein served spark the #MeToo motion back again in 2017.

Next the verdict, actress Ashley Judd, who was one particular of the very first gals who arrived forward to make allegations from Weinstein, tweeted: “For the girls who testified in this circumstance, and walked by way of traumatic hell, you did a community services to ladies and gals everywhere, thank you.#ConvictWeinstein #Guilty.”

Judd is element of the the Silence Breakers, a group of women who came forward to make allegations from the disgraced movie mogul, and contains actresses these types of as Rosanna Arquette and Caitlin Dulany.

They unveiled a lengthy statement on Twitter pursuing the verdict stating: “While it is disappointing that today’s consequence does not deliver the genuine, total justice that so many girls are entitled to, Harvey Weinstein will now permanently be recognized as a convicted serial predator.”

“This conviction would not be doable without the need of the testimony of the brave women and the lots of gals who have spoken out. Despite intimidation from Weinstein’s legal group, they courageously shared their tales with the jury, the courtroom and the planet.

“This has been a flawed system from the beginning but has even further uncovered the challenges females confront in coming forward to inform the reality about potent abusers. Their bravery will eternally be remembered in record. Our fight is significantly from above.

“The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office environment has brought costs in opposition to Weinstein and we hope he will be met with swift justice. As we have reported from our quite to start with assertion alongside one another as Silence Breakers: we refuse to be silenced and will continue on to talk out until finally this unrepentant abuser is introduced to justice.”