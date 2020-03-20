Harvey Weinstein Moves from Rikers Island to Point out Jail

Harvey Weinstein leaves New York City Legal Court docket right after a bail listening to on December 6, 2019 in New York Town.

Right after a short stay at Rikers Island (and a transient hospitalization), convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein will be transferred to Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, New York, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Wende is a reception/classification heart in the New York point out prison technique, and it’s where Weinstein will be evaluated to determine which long-time period correctional facility he’ll wind up at. The previous Hollywood producer will invest somewhere in between two and eight weeks at the classification heart right before obtaining his prolonged-term jail assignment.

“Depending on his clinical and psychological overall health and stability wants, it could get extended to locate the appropriate put,” Martin Horn, a former commissioner of the New York Metropolis Office of Correction, advised the Hollywood Reporter. “He’s naturally different from the operate-of-the-mill, the ordinary prisoner…. They’ve got a very refined way of performing it and they do it quite effectively. They get it suitable most of the time.”

Horn also included that officers will have to identify where Weinstein will be most secure, offered his notoriety and the character of his crimes. “Some other prisoner may well consider, ‘I’m going to make myself famous by assaulting Harvey Weinstein,’” he said. “He may possibly be a focus on.”

According to a condition spokesperson, prisoners who experience additional than six extra yrs in jail are ordinarily housed in highest-stability services. Weinstein was lately sentenced to 23 a long time.

