[harvey-weinstein-rape-scenario-may-well-transform-on-heritage-of-prior-‘bad-acts’]



FILE Picture: Film producer Harvey Weinstein and lawyer Donna Rotunno depart New York Felony Court in the course of his ongoing sexual assault demo in the Manhattan borough of New York Town, New York, U.S., February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

February 18, 2020

By Brendan Pierson and Tom Hals

(Reuters) – A Manhattan jury’s verdict in the sexual assault demo of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein may well effectively hang on the testimony of three girls whose accusations had been not element of the fundamental prison case.

Deliberations were anticipated to begin on Tuesday in the circumstance of Weinstein, 67, who pleaded not responsible to sexually assaulting former creation assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress.

During the six-week demo, the a few other women – costume designer Dawn Dunning, model Tarale Wulff and actress Lauren Young – testified they were being enticed into assembly Weinstein for professional causes and then groped or raped.

They testified about encounters different from the crimes Weinstein was accused of committing.

Prosecutors referred to as the women of all ages as witnesses to attempt to establish Weinstein’s motive and a signature pattern of actions that legal professionals explained as probably highly effective proof that might bolster the promises of Haleyi and Mann.

“The quantity and range of witnesses like that make it seriously challenging for the defense to prevail,” reported Daniel Hochheiser, a New York prison defense attorney and former Bronx prosecutor.

New York legislation typically helps prevent prosecutors from presenting testimony of “prior lousy functions,” as it is typically regarded as prejudicial to a defendant.

“You cannot confess lousy acts to present that this is the kind of person who does this a lot, and so almost certainly did it on this celebration,” mentioned Deborah Tuerkheimer, a previous Manhattan prosecutor who is now a professor at Northwestern Regulation.

‘SIGNATURE’ Pattern

An exception to the law allowed prosecutors to call Dunning, Wulff and Youthful to exhibit Weinstein “had a distinct intention” or exhibited a “signature” pattern of habits when he invited gals to meet up with and go over expert opportunities.

Under New York point out regulation, such witnesses are recognised as “Molineux” witnesses.

A lawyer for Weinstein, Arthur Aidala, mentioned it was “extraordinary to have three Molineux witnesses testify when there are only two complaining witnesses.”

“It is usually tough for prosecutors to convince a decide to let one particular Molineux witness,” he reported in an e-mail.

Dunning testified that the producer groped her in 2004 and available her film roles in trade for three-way sexual intercourse with him and his assistant, which she refused.

Younger, a product and actress, testified that the film producer trapped her in a hotel lavatory in 2013, masturbated in front of her while groping her breasts, and informed her: “This is what all the actresses do to make it.”

On cross-examination, the defense challenged the women’s credibility. In Dunning’s circumstance, Weinstein’s attorneys pressed her about her selection to meet up with with Weinstein weeks after the alleged assault and the reality that she did not tell everyone about the experience until finally many years later.

But the sexual assault trial of comedian Invoice Cosby implies that the effects of prior lousy functions testimony can be tough for the protection to overcome.

Pennsylvania prosecutors billed Cosby in December 2016 with a 2004 assault of Andrea Constand, a previous Temple University administrator.

About 50 women accused Cosby, now 82, of sexual assaults likely back again a long time. Cosby denied the accusations, insisting all the encounters had been consensual.

A to start with trial, with proof from one particular “prior negative acts” witness, finished with a deadlocked jury. A second trial integrated testimony from 5 other females who accused Cosby of drugging and sexual assault, even while some situations happened many years earlier and had no link to Constand.

A jury convicted Cosby in 2018, and he was sentenced to up to 10 years in jail. In January, Cosby questioned Pennsylvania’s greatest courtroom to overturn the conviction.

Cosby’s legal professionals mentioned in court docket papers that in the #MeToo era, “one cannot visualize extra prejudicial testimony” than a parade of females testifying about sexual misconduct, which his legal professionals reported had no connection to the criminal offense.

“This also left him in the placement of obtaining six trials in one,” they claimed.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware, and Brendan Pierson in New York Enhancing by Noeleen Walder and Howard Goller)