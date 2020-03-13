Harvey Weinstein rose on Kate Beckinsale to look ‘sexy’

Kate Beckinsale (Bill Davila / FilmMagic) and Harvey Weinstein (Alexander Koerner / Getty)

Kate Beckinsale has revealed that the wrong movie actress and rapist Harvey Weinstein once teased her wearing a white suit that made her “look like a nude”.

Beckinsale revealed this on Instagram shortly after he was sentenced to 23 years in prison for raping Mimi Haleyi and former gymnast Jessica Mann.

Sharing a photo of her at the first meeting in Serendipity, in which she wore a white suit, Beckinsale said Weinstein called her a “c ** t” because of her “seeming gossip”.

Critic Harvey Weinstein allegedly told Kate Beckinsale not to take his f *** ing lesbian film ‘.

In a heartbreaking statement, Kate Beckinsale said she and other stars refused to attend the August 5 meeting in Serendipity since it had not been a month since 9/11. He added that New York City is “smoking a cigarette” and this is moving forward with the theme “feeling as if it is apathetic, deaf and disrespectful.”

However, he said, rapist Harvey Weinstein “insisted” before that.

“We flew to New York, and we had the problem,” he says.

The next day, Beckinsale received a phone call from Weinstein, asking him to go to his house so his two-year-old son could play with his daughter.

If I’m throwing a red carpet in a tight dress, shaking your ass, shaking your mat, you’re not going down looking like a f *** in lesbian you stupid f *** ing c ** t.

“When I left, he immediately asked his son to take the children to another room to play,” Beckinsale says.

“I went with them and they said ‘No, you wait.’ As soon as the door was closed, he started yelling, ‘You stupid f *** to c ** t, you C ** T, ruined my meeting. ‘

The pictures were filmed at the Serendipity preview on October 5,2001. We all refused to go because booking a conversation about seven weeks after 9/11 with the city and still smoking seems like a thoughtless, unrealistic, and disrespectful decision .But Harvey insisted. We flew to New York and flew through it. The next morning Harvey phoned me and asked if I wanted to bring my 2-year-old daughter to her house to spend time with her daughter of the same age. I turned around and immediately asked her daughter to take the children to another room to play. I went with them and they said “No, you wait here.” At the door he closed he started yelling “you, you fool, CUNT you ruined my calendar.” I didn’t know what they were talking about and started shaking. Their relatives no one felt the issue should not come out dressed as a party. “He said,” I don’t care – I do nothing but if I want to be photographed on the red carpet I will get it. “The symbol. But I was BORN for this, and sometimes when I resisted him for years, good-looking and consistent. , and I believe it would prevent the practice in any of these situations. We have said that, for non-criminal cases, random torture and fraudulent torture that are almost nonexistent (no matter who I tell you), these too should go. I believe and pray that we as companies can begin to challenge the abuse of power and take them out, and rid them, of all women, forever .And Rose, brava ❤

“I did not know what he was talking about and I began to tremble. He said, ‘If I throw a red carpet in a tight dress, you shake your ass and shake your mattress. ”

Beckinsale said he “broke down in tears” over the panic.

Kate Beckinsale says ‘there is no way’ for victims of bullying in Hollywood.

“I was trying to say, ‘Harvey, the city is on fire, people are still looking for their relatives. Nobody saw us that the news was appropriate that they would come out dressed as a celebratory party.’ Caution – it’s my best f = and if I want a red carpet I will get it. ‘”

Weinstein said “screamed” and “visible”. She was able to remove herself and her daughter from her home, but said she was “punished” for her actions. He also said his ruling had come as a “rescue”.

However, he added that there was “no way to go in” to torture and “secret patients because of complications” in the movie.

“I believe and we pray that if our company can stop all its power and use its power and take it down, it will be forever.”

Weinstein is accused of sexually assaulting more than 80 women in movies. This week, he was sentenced to 23 years in prison for raping two women.