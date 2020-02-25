harvey-weinstein-rushed-to-healthcare-facility-immediately-after-staying-observed-responsible-of-two-counts-of-sexual-assault

Harvey Weinstein has been rushed to medical center with chest pains right after getting identified responsible of rape and sexual assault pursuing a demo in New York.

The disgraced previous Hollywood film producer was reportedly struggling large blood pressure and coronary heart palpitations on his way to jail subsequent his conviction on Monday (February 24).

A spokesman for Weinstein later claimed he was diverted to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, which has amenities that supplies professional medical treatment for prisoners.

The new comes just after he was observed responsible of sexually assaulting previous manufacturing assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping a girl in 2013.

Harvey Weinstein (Picture: Getty)

Weinstein’s spokesman said he did not know why the previous movie mogul went to Bellevue or how extended he would be there. Various American information outlets noted that he had complained of chest pains.

His lawyer Donna Rotunno informed CNN he was struggling coronary heart palpitations and substantial blood pressure.

Harvey Weinstein has been located guilty of two counts in his sexual assault demo in New York Town.

The disgraced movie producer’s New York demo commenced back again in January on the identical day that he was independently charged with rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles.

The jury of seven males and 5 women of all ages serving in Weinstein’s circumstance at the State Supreme Court in Manhattan, New York returned the responsible verdicts on two counts yesterday (February 24) following five days of deliberations.