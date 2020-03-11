Miriam “Mimi, cit; Haleyi, one of the lead prosecutors in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault case, told the court and jury that she was” marked, cit “; forever from what Harvey did to her.

Haleyi told the court that Harvey would attack “over and over again” against the women if he had not been convicted and sentenced. In her victim impact statement, Mimi accused Harvey of physically assaulting her “despite nothing”, she said, including her protests and refusals.

The former Catwalk Assistant Project claimed Harvey’s actions on her scared her to the end. Harvey’s behavior will leave a permanent scar on his psyche, emotionally and mentally, Mimi explained.

Continuing her statement before Judge James Burke, Mimi claimed that Harvey stripped her of her dignity as a human being, the result of which destroyed her personal life and professional career for years to come. She also alleged that Harvey’s actions led her to distrust people and also to believe that she lacked self-confidence.

She went on to say that she was ashamed and hurt by the fact that someone she trusted and loved abused. When the stories against Harvey began to appear, however, she realized she was not alone. He added that “the pattern is clear”.

On Wednesday, #HarveyWeinstein was formally sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape last month. According to @hollywoodreporter, his conviction on the first-degree charge of criminal sexual conduct gave him a total of 20 years and 5 years of supervised release. For his conviction of third-degree rape, he was given three years in prison. Prior to sentencing, Judge James Burke said Weinstein would officially be registered as a sex offender. #DonnaRotunno, one of Weinstein's lawyers spoke at a post-sentencing press conference and said, "This number was repulsive. There are killers who will get out of court sooner than Harvey Weinstein. That number spoke about pressure from the audience in movements."

Concluding her statement, Mimi stated that she was happy and relieved to see that Harvey was no longer in the position she once was and that women would be safer. As previously reported, Harvey was sentenced to 23 years in prison earlier this week.

Suzy Kerr earlier today reported that Harvey’s accusers were on the 15th floor of the Manhattan Supreme Court room for sentencing, in addition to White men’s witness Rosie Perez Can’t Dance, Annabella Sciorra, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann.

When the women left the courtroom on the street, supporters lined up and cheered. Weinstein, in his statement, stated that he had “excellent repentance, for all of them.

He also stated that it was never about “power, cit; but” about making great films, cit ;. The former iconic producer went on to say that prosecutors exaggerated how powerful Miramax was in his time, adding that he and other men in the country were “confused, quoted” by “# MeToo, cit; movement.

