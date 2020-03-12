Unsealed court documents have revealed that after Friends student Jennifer Aniston allegedly accused Harvey Weinstein of cutting her, she said “she should be killed.”

In the face of the multimillion-dollar film maker and conviction of the convicted rapist on Wednesday, newly unsealed court documents have shown Weinstein’s violent animosity toward legions of accusers and detractors. “Jen Aniston should be killed,” he wrote in an email to a reporter on October 31, 2017. “The National Enquirer intends to publish a story where Jennifer Aniston was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. “the journalist wrote.

And while Weinstein believed the allegations came from Aniston herself, her representatives have denied the story. “The claims of the National Enquirer are false. Jennifer has not been harassed or attacked by Harvey, “Aniston’s representative Stephen Huvane told Variety in an emailed statement Tuesday.

Within the approximately 1,000 pages of documents, Weinstein’s despair is clearly apparent. Rikers inmates sought help and support from numerous sources. These include, but are not limited to, the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Endeavor (WME), NBC Universal executives, as well as its billionaires Mike Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos.

“My board is thinking of firing me,” Weinstein wrote. “All I ask is to let go of an absence and go into heavy therapy and counseling whether it’s at a facility or another and allow myself to be resurrected with a second chance.” That possibility may have to wait: on Wednesday, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison and has yet to face the mountain of charges awaiting him in Los Angeles.