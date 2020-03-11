Harvey Weinstein Sent to 23 Years in Prison

Breaking News

Harvey Weinstein likely to die in prison – he was jailed for 23 years in his NY state criminal case.

The 67-year-old humiliated movie mogul faced the judge Wednesday in his sentencing, and spoke briefly. Many of her accusers, including women who testified against her, are also in court.

model Tarale Wulff there is … so Annabella Sciorra, Lauren Young and Jessica Mann, just to name a few. Seeing how his defendants wanted to see the man a last chance before he hit the slammer in good time. This is sure to make for some good court drama.

Before the sentence was announced, Weinstein addressed the plaintiffs directly, saying, “I have great regret for all of you. I have great sadness for all women.”

Sadly, Weinstein also said that he was “totally confused” and continued, “I think men are confused about all this … this feeling of thousands of men and women losing their due process, worrying I am part of this country. It is not the right situation in the United States of America. “

He also said, “If I have to do many things I care about movies and more about my kids and my family.”

Weinstein admitted that he was dishonest to his two wives and apologized to them.

He refers to his statement as, “I regret this situation. I feel it in my heart.”

As far as we know, Weinstein’s lawyers apologized earlier this week, asking the judge to punishable by up to 5 years because – among other things – he had no prior criminal record, and his life and career were gone.

His legal team also directs numerous staff contributions, including millions for 9/11 firefighters and police officers.

It didn’t work out.

Weinstein faces the highest prison sentence 29 years later convicted by a jury last month in the Criminal Sexual Act of the First Degree and Rape of the Third Degree. Prosecutors pushed for a heavy penalty, claiming that Weinstein showed complete lack of remorse as if he were responding to his statement in court.

Of course, he is 67 and, by all accounts, in poor health … therefore, Weinstein could have spent most – if not all – of his remaining years behind bars.

As for where Weinstein would take his time – he would likely be sent to New York’s highest security prison. Weinstein lives in a infirmary unit on Rikers Island while awaiting sentence.

Don’t forget … he has too pending criminal case in L.A. to deal with.